Adoption Spotlight: Sean
Originally Published: January 24, 2022 8:43 p.m.
Sean is a kind and respectful boy who is happy to show anyone his military ribbon collection and dreams of graduating college and becoming an officer in the Marines. An imaginative, entertaining and motivated kid, he loves smoothies, sports and cheering for his favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks. Get to know Sean and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
