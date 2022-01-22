Obituary: Randall Royce Carpenter

Randall Royce Carpenter; Randy “Dr. Love” Carpenter, 81, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, after a struggle with bladder cancer.

Born as an only child to Charles Wellington Carpenter and Genevieve Marie Schowalter, November 30, 1940, in Lansing, Michigan.

For a full obituary go to https://bit.ly/33D4Mym. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott, AZ at 10:30 a.m. Reception will be held immediately after the service.

