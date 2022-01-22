Obituary: Phyllis Haile

Phyllis Haile passed away at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona January 9, 2022 at the age of 89. She was much loved by her family and will be sorely missed.

She was the youngest of seven children born to Herbert and Clara Jacobs. She was born Friday, October 13, 1932 in Capron, Illinois where she made the front page of the paper with the caption who’s afraid of the big bad wolf. She loved to play baseball in her youth and earned her the nickname slugger. She loved animals and her family. She played piano and did some amazing embroidery. She was an incredible cook and a very talented person, Mother, Grandmother and friend. She is survived by six children, John Haile, Don Haile, Lynnette Lawrence, Resa Haile, James Haile and Terry Haile; grandchildren, Carla, Steve, Tony, Earl and Star.

Thank you for always having our backs. It is true one life touches, moves and shapes the lives of so many others. Without your fire none of our lights would have been lit. The world is a much more empty place without you. You will be in our hearts forever.

We will always remember you most of all love you forever slugger!!!

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, January 26, 2022 at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Hwy. 69, Prescott Valley, Arizona, with burial to follow at the Arizona Pioneer Home Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home, Prescott Valley.

Information provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.