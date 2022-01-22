Obituary: Mary Gloria (Rodarte) Duran

Mary Gloria (Rodarte) Duran passed away in Prescott, Arizona January 7, 2022. She was born in Prescott, AZ August 2, 1927 to Augustine and Isabel (Marcial) Rodarte.

Mary attended school in Prescott and graduated from Prescott High School. After graduating she met and married the love of her life Arthur A. Duran.

Mary spent many years as the store manager of J.C. Penney in it’s former location on Gurley Street in Prescott. Then she moved on to manage Solts until her retirement in 1997.

Mary is survived by her husband Arthur; children Yolanda (John) Gabaldon, Felicia (William) Cormier; a brother Ernest (Pricilla) Rodarte; grandchildren, Carlos (Lisa), Gabriel (Carrie), Garrett (Mariah), Shawn and Ashley; and great grandchildren, Marvin, Nikolas, Nolan, Jonah, Ava, Fiona, Abbie, Michael, Liam and Evelyn; also her godchildren including Armando Rodarte and many other nephews and nieces.

Mary was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott. She loved to cook for her family and friends, she also enjoyed dancing at any occasion and her very large and loving heart compelled her to help those in need. Mary will be missed by everyone who knew her and will be remembered by her proudest accomplishment, her family.

