Obituary: Kirklan R. Harris

Kirklan R. Harris, also known as Kirk Harris, was born in Anaheim, California July 20, 1967. He entered eternal life January 9, 2022, at the age of 54, in Seligman, Arizona.

Kirk is survived by his children, fiancé, and extended family. Interment, Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo, 14317 Veterans Drive, Bellemont, Arizona. Celebration of Life, Memorial Spring 2022.

Information provided by Lozano’s Flagstaff Mortuary and Crematory.