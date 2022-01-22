OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Obituary: Jacqueline Anne Grandpre (Racicot)

Jacqueline Anne Grandpre (Racicot). (Courtesy)

Jacqueline Anne Grandpre (Racicot). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 22, 2022 9:04 p.m.

Jacqueline Anne Grandpre (Racicot), 87, passed away the evening of December 25, 2021. She was born April 26, 1934 in Webster, Massachusetts, the eldest child of Alice M. (Moreau) and Armand J. Racicot. The family moved to Haverhill, MA in 1942. She graduated from the Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson, New Hampshire in 1951.

Jackie received a Bachelor degree in chemistry from Simmons College in Boston, MA in 1955 and went to work for Western Electric. She married Roland G. Grandpre, her life long love and partner, in 1957 and soon after they moved to Sherbrooke, Quebec and started a family. Other stops in her life included Winnipeg, Manitoba, Nashville, Tennessee, Park City, Utah, several years full-time RV’ing before settling down in Prescott Valley, AZ in 2006.

Jackie was very active in many endeavors and hobbies in the different phases of her life, including volunteering with the Canadian Girl Guides, camping, skiing, cruising, Dixieland jazz music, wine tasting, travelling, and quilting. Her volunteer work with St. Vincent de Paul was very important to her.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roland, by her parents and her sister Suzanne Racicot. She is survived by her sister Gertrude Healy, her three daughters Anne Marie, Clarice and Denise, her son-in-law Greg Bihn, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. Jackie will be missed by her friends and family and be remembered for her loyalty, determination and generosity.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7925 E. Long Look Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ, preceded by a Rosary at 10:30 am, and followed by a luncheon in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 26228, Prescott Valley, AZ 86312 would be appreciated.

Information provided by the family.

