OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Gretchen Lee O’Hagan

Gretchen Lee O’Hagan. (Courtesy)

Gretchen Lee O’Hagan. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 22, 2022 9:02 p.m.

Gretchen Lee O’Hagan was born July 3, 1951 in San Bernardino, California and went to be with her Lord and Savior January 16, 2022 at her home in Humboldt, Arizona.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John O’Hagan; daughter Shawn Rhodes, sons Michael and Keven O’Hagan; and sister Rena Williams. Gretchen was also survived by nine grandchildren, her biggest joy. Gretchen spent 33 years working as a secretary for the Mayer School District. Gretchen had a servant’s heart which she actively demonstrated in service to our Lord through activities at the Humbold Bible Church for the past 45 years. Preparing a meal for a family in need, helping with events, or serving the children during AWANA and Vacation Bible School. Gretchen was most well known for her handmade quilts, which she graciously gave or sold at discounted prices for weddings, new babies, or just because she wanted to. Her grandchildren will remember her pancake breakfasts, and the snacks she always had on hand just for them.

Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents Kermit and Laverne Lillich and brother James Lillich.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Humboldt Bible Church on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries