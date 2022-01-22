Obituary: Gretchen Lee O’Hagan

Gretchen Lee O’Hagan was born July 3, 1951 in San Bernardino, California and went to be with her Lord and Savior January 16, 2022 at her home in Humboldt, Arizona.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John O’Hagan; daughter Shawn Rhodes, sons Michael and Keven O’Hagan; and sister Rena Williams. Gretchen was also survived by nine grandchildren, her biggest joy. Gretchen spent 33 years working as a secretary for the Mayer School District. Gretchen had a servant’s heart which she actively demonstrated in service to our Lord through activities at the Humbold Bible Church for the past 45 years. Preparing a meal for a family in need, helping with events, or serving the children during AWANA and Vacation Bible School. Gretchen was most well known for her handmade quilts, which she graciously gave or sold at discounted prices for weddings, new babies, or just because she wanted to. Her grandchildren will remember her pancake breakfasts, and the snacks she always had on hand just for them.

Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents Kermit and Laverne Lillich and brother James Lillich.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Humboldt Bible Church on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

Information provided by the family.