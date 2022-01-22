Obituary: Bonnie Hofman

On January 17, 2022, Bonnie Hofman passed away peacefully at the age of 93. She lived her life with a sincere devotion to God, her husband and her family. She was a woman of great faith and prayer and a devoted Christ follower.

She is survived by her loving husband Marvin; daughters Sandra and Linda, sons John and Jerry; 11 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by Hampton Funeral Home.