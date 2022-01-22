Every household in the U.S. is now eligible for free rapid COVID-19 tests

Every home in the U.S. is now able to order free rapid tests at www.covidtests.gov.

• There are no shipping costs, and the form will not ask for a credit card number.

• Tests will be mailed directly to households, and will typically ship within seven to 12 days of ordering. The program will limit the number of tests sent to each residential address to four.

• Those who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

• Private health insurance companies are now required to cover the costs of at-home COVID-19 tests.

Yavapai County reports 1,507 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths since Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, including 356 new cases and two deaths reported Saturday.

The county has tested 127,741 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 41,871 positive cases and 1,034 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 58 COVID patients, VVMC reports 24 patients and the VA reports six patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 30.3% positivity rate and 959 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Jan. 9, 2022. Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

YCCHS will be at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 to provide COVID-19 Moderna first- and second dose vaccines and boosters to those 18 and older. Please bring your insurance card. There is no cost for uninsured individuals.

For more information, please contact YCCHS at 928-771-3122

Free COVID-19 Testing

YCCHS is offering free COVID-19 testing in Prescott five days a week at the Pioneer Park front parking lot, 1200 Commerce Drive; Prescott Valley five days a week at the Humboldt Unified School District Office, 6411 N. Robert Road beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26; and in Cottonwood 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 1 at the Cottonwood Fire Station, 199 S. 6th Street. Drive through testing will be set up at the entrance of the parking lot off East Aspen Street and exiting onto south 6th Street.

YCCHS asks that masks be worn at the testing sites and that only those who are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 come to be tested. Check our Facebook page for cancellations due to extreme weather. www.facebook.com/YCCHS

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or Flu. ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – (844) 542-8201 (select Option No. 8) – help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.