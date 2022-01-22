Draft water policy, ARPA spending on Prescott City Council agenda Tuesday

The Prescott City Council will be holding Part II of its discussion on the Draft 2022 Updated Water Policy at its study session Tuesday, Jan. 25, and continuing its discussion on spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the city released the 2022 Draft Water Management Policy and City Code Amendment on its website at https://www.prescott-az.gov/water-sewer/water-management/water-policy/.

The study session, according to Community Outreach Manager John Heiney, will be held at the special start time of 12:30 following the Council’s 11 a.m. executive session. The Council will hold its voting meeting at 3:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged for those attending the meeting at City Hall, but are not mandatory. The meetings may be viewed on Channel 64, Facebook Live or on the city website under Live City Council Meeting Videos. Residents may also watch the meetings on Zoom by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_H9oHLiiWRISjrzqaTmQIvA.

Comments for council may be submitted through the city website under Public Comment Form.

Gwen Rowitsch, deputy director for the Prescott Public Works Department, said Jan. 6 that the city is asking that comments on the draft water policy document be submitted by Feb. 7, although the city would continue to take comments after that. Comments can be made online at https://www.prescott-az.gov/contact/water-policy/.

After that, Rowitsch said, the matter would go back to the City Council for a report on the public input. A decision on the amended policy could be made by the council by late February, or later, she said.

Among the proposed changes would be a return to an annual water budget for new applications — reversing the changes that the city imposed in 2019 that eliminated the annual water budget.

Rowitsch noted that projects that already have an existing contract with the city would not have to back to the Water Issues Committee or the City Council.

Another change would involve integrating the Water Resources Management Model into the policy.

The amendment also proposes changing the section on the city’s service of water outside city limits.

Rowitsch said the main difference in the proposed amendment on water outside city limits is that it would not allow for city water-service intergovernmental agreements with water-improvement districts or special-improvement districts.

Heiney said council will also be continuing its discussion on the spending of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds in the wake of new federal guidance that imposes fewer restrictions than the city expected on how the funds can be spent.



Also on the study session agenda is a presentation on revisions to City Code regarding restoration of utility rights of way after digging projects.

Heiney said the council wants to tighten regulations on restoration of rights of way after digging, and provide uniform rules for all utilities.

Among the consent agenda items at the voting meeting are:

• Approval of a city contract with CentralSquare Technologies for public safety communications software not to exceed $146,367.53 with funding available in the fire and police funds.

• Two Arizona Department of Transportation grants to fund runway repaving and restoration at Prescott Regional Airport. The first grant is for $440,886 with a 10% match from the city. The second is for $175,987 with a 10% local share from the city of $19,554. Funds for both matching contributions are available in the city airport fund.

Among the items on the regular agenda are:

• Final Plat Approval for 84 units in the Astoria development in the Prescott Lakes area; water rights approval had been granted in October.

• Preliminary plat approval for the 22-unit Forest Hylands Townhome subdivision at Whitespar and Copper Basin roads. Following that decision, council will be voting on water rights approval for the subdivision.



• Approval for Community Development Department to apply for a Heritage Fund grant. Heiney said the grant would be used to develop a historic preservation map for the city and guidelines for owners of historical buildings on restoring and maintaining their properties.

• Consideration of a Fire Department application for a $2.2 million FEMA Safer grant that would cover the cost of up to eight entry-level firefighters, including salary, benefits and equipment.

The Voting Meeting will also include the Open Call to the Public in which residents may comment and address council on matters not included on the agenda. Those wishing to speak should complete a green speaker card and submit it to the City Clerk prior to the meeting being convened.

Speakers during the Open Call to the Public are limited to four minutes, and the call will be limited to 40 minutes in total.

Members of the Council may not discuss items that are not specifically identified on the agenda and, therefore, interaction will be limited to the following:

1) Responding to criticism.

2) Requests to staff to investigate & report on the matter.

3) Request that the matter be scheduled on a future agenda.