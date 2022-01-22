Adoption Spotlight: Zoie
Originally Published: January 22, 2022 9:26 p.m.
Zoie is a sassy and fun girly-girl who loves the Disney Channel and all things Halloween! She especially loves dressing up as a witch and trick-or-treating – especially when chocolate is involved. She also enjoys having her picture taken and getting her hair and nails done. Get to know Zoie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
