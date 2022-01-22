Adoption Spotlight: Wesson
Originally Published: January 22, 2022 9:25 p.m.
Wesson is an active, polite and fun boy who is always up for new adventures. He loves music more than anything. Not only is it therapeutic, but he has filled up notebooks with his own songs. He also likes watching basketball on television and loves eating Ramen Noodles topped with sugar. He’s definitely an original! Get to know Wesson and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
