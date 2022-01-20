OFFERS
Jan. 20
Yavapai County Cold Case: More than 60 years later, YCSO still working to identify ‘Little Miss Nobody’
Donations needed to pay for DNA testing of girl’s remains, found in 1960 near Congress

YCSO/Courtesy

YCSO/Courtesy

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: January 20, 2022 9:01 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) investigators say they are still working to identify a young girl named “Little Miss Nobody,” whose remains were found in 1960 near Congress – and they need the public’s help.

In a news release on Thursday, Jan. 20, YCSO asked for county residents’ support in closing a cold case that dates to July 31, 1960, when the 3- to 6-year-old girl’s partially-buried remains were spotted by a Las Vegas school teacher looking for rocks in Sand Wash Creek.

Congress is located about 44 miles southwest of Prescott via South Highway 89.

The case remained stalled until 2018, when the girl’s body was exhumed for a DNA sample.

In 2021, YCSO cold case investigators partnered with The Woodlands, Texas-based Othram Inc., a private lab, to determine if advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing could give insight into the circumstances surrounding the child and her death. 

Othram Inc. established a DNASolves fund to raise the $5,000 needed to test the girl’s DNA. YCSO has committed $1,000 to the cause and is asking residents for donations to help pay the balance, the release stated.

Background

In 1960, investigators in the “Little Miss Nobody” case determined that the child’s remains had been burned one to two weeks before they were discovered.

However, the release added, “no further trauma was evident, making the cause of death difficult to determine.” Since the case was suspicious, investigators ruled that the girl’s death was a homicide.

At the scene, investigators found a set of adult shoe prints and two other locations of disturbed soil, possibly for failed burial spots.

A white girl, “Little Miss Nobody” was 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed about 55 pounds at the time of her death. Her hair was described as brown with an auburn tint, which may have been artificial.

She had a full set of baby teeth and was found wearing white shorts, a checkered blouse, and men’s flip-flops, which had been cut and tightened with brown leather straps to fit her feet. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.

YCSO received multiple leads after the girl’s remains were found, but none of those leads were confirmed. The release stated that the “Little Miss Nobody” case had garnered broad local and national news coverage.

As a result, many Yavapai County residents were touched by the girl’s death. They generated the money required to give her a “proper funeral service” in 1960, which was well attended, the release added.

How to help

To donate to the girl’s fund for DNA testing, visit the “Little Miss Nobody” DNASolves webpage at dnasolves.com/articles/yavapai_county_sheriffs_office_par/.

The page describes the child and gives more details about her case.

Anyone with information about “Little Miss Nobody” should call cold case investigator John Shannon at 928-777-7293.

You may also report an anonymous tip with Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Make sure to reference agency case #1960 or NamUs UPID10741.

