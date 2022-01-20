OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22—Day 21: Man sought on probation violation for sex offenses

Gabriel Osorio-Jaramillo. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Gabriel Osorio-Jaramillo. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 20, 2022 8:30 p.m.

It is day 21 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program.

Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Gabriel Osorio-Jaramillo.

On Dec. 3, 2007, Osorio-Jaramillo met with four girls ranging from 13 to 14 years of age who had ditched school for the day and took them to Goldwater Lake. While at the lake, Osorio-Jaramillo separated one of the 13-year-olds from the group and fondled her repeatedly. He was aware of the girls’ ages at the time.

photo

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy

He was later convicted of child molestation and sex abuse, and sentenced to 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. He was later released on probation and has now violated his probation.

Osorio-Jaramillo is wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant stemming from those charges.

He is described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a large cross on his left upper arm. His last known address was in the 500 block of 1st Street in Prescott.

Anyone providing information leading to Osorio-Jaramillo’s arrest, could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries