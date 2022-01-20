Adoption Spotlight: Xavier L.
Originally Published: January 20, 2022 7:28 p.m.
Xavier has many interests; Fortnight, Transformers, Hot Wheels, music and origami to name a few. His favorite subject in school is science, and he dreams of creating new inventions. When Xavier is jamming out, you will find him listening to pop and gospel music. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 16, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 18, 2022
- YCSO jails Prescott woman on 2nd-degree murder charges in Ponderosa Park shooting
- Prescott’s McCormick Street building to go on the market this weekend
- YCSO needs help identifying vehicle suspected in property theft Jan. 11 in Dewey-Humboldt
- Need2Know: A&W All American Food opens on North Viewpoint Drive in Prescott Valley; New Goodwill retail store at Willow Creek, Willow Lake roads in Prescott celebrates grand opening;
- Obituary Notice: Carolyn J. Scarpelli
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 3, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: