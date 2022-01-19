MATFORCE sounds alert to resurgence of illegal meth in Yavapai County — Prevention education, intervention and treatment hailed as best antidotes

In 2005, a group of civic leaders organized to fight against the scourge of methamphetamines in Yavapai County.

Through their activism, these leaders created a nonprofit organization now known as MATFORCE, the county’s substance abuse prevention coalition that has propelled prevention education, mental health crisis advocacy, legislation, parenting skill courses and more to combat the complexities of drug abuse.

On Tuesday, MATFORCE hosted one of its Lunch and Learn forums to again fight back against what is touted as Meth 2.0, a resurgence of the highly addictive stimulant attractive to an age range between young teens and aging seniors. The virtual seminar was attended by 36 people.

“It’s everywhere,” declared Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. John Rounds, who is part of the multi-agency Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT).

To Rounds and MATFORCE Executive Director Merilee Fowler the uptick in methamphetamine abuse requires a resolute approach to raising awareness about the addictive nature of the drug that can draw users in after just limited exposure.

MatForce’s efforts to investigate overdose fatality deaths – an effort launched back in 2016 – showcases that methamphetamine is second only to fentanyl in posing a deadly drug threat to Arizonans, Rounds explained in the virtual, hour-long education seminar. Thirty-three percent of Yavapai County’s fatal overdoses last year involved methamphetamine use, often mixed with other substances.

Eight or nine years ago, Rounds said he was a patrol officer and meth was a rare find. In the last five years, Rounds and his fellow law enforcement drug detectives find it far more commonplace. He noted it, too, is often combined with illicit fentanyl, the most deadly street drug that can easily be disguised as an innocuous pill or with other substances that catch users unaware.

Rounds is clear he never sees any good come of those who use methamphetamines, either as a standalone drug or as a drug cocktail. Even those who do not overdose tend to suffer significant physical and mental health ailments due to its impact on the body and mind, Rounds said.

For more information about resources, visit www.matforce.org, email info@matforceaz.org or call 928-708-0100.

“My opinion is that it absolutely tears up the brain,” Rounds said, noting meth use manifests physically with extreme weight loss, skin sores, chronic insomnia that leads to brain fog, and heart damage.

One of the appeals of meth is it is far less expensive than some other similar type stimulants, and the euphoria lasts longer, Rounds said. Meth sells for about $25 to $30 a gram, or $250 to $300 an ounce.

“It’s extremely sad” to see how prevalent meth has once again become in this area, Rounds said.

So what can be done?

Rounds and Fowler echoed the need to be vigilant and alert to the new availability.

For parents, both said it is important to monitor the social media/cellphones for their pre-teen and teens and be aware of any unusual changes in behavior, friends or loss of prior interests.

More than 70 percent of meth users smoke the substance with thin, glass pipes often hidden under bandanas or socks, Rounds said. Meth is typically a white or yellow crystallized substance found in small plastic bags, he said. Those who snort it may do so with cut up straws.

Teens, too, may rely on text, and certain style emojis – diamonds and snow – to make a buy, Rounds said.

Any evidence of any of these things should prompt questioning that can be a path toward finding help, Rounds and Fowler advised.

The strongest weapon against meth, and any other substance use, is prevention before a person tries it for the first time, Fowler said.

A MATFORCE video shown in the presentation featured a recovering meth user who shared how the drug robbed him of his freedom. Instead of him choosing how to live his life, the young man who identified himself as Juan shared that meth ended up making all his choices.

“Before you get there, while you still can, take a stand for yourself,” he said. “If you feel like you’re losing your freedom to meth, ask for help and accept the help. It’s worth it.”

MATFORCE is committed to being a part of the solution, with awareness, education and referral to treatment resources at the forefront of their mission to save lives, Fowler said.

“Young people are very smart. With the right information they can make good choices,” Fowler said.

She debunked the myth that meth addiction is incurable, or that those with meth or other such addictions need to reach “rock bottom” before they can be helped.

Not true, Fowler said.

Drug use disorders are a “disease” and need to be treated as such, she said.

MatForce does not endorse any particular treatment, but can direct people to an assortment of local and national resources people can then select to fit their particular needs.

“We believe in a life after meth,” Fowler concluded.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041 or email nhutson@prescottaz.com