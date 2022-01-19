OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 19
Catch 22 — Day 20: Man sought for probation violation on auto theft charge

Brandon Guy Wright. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 19, 2022 7:35 p.m.

For Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Brandon Guy Wright.

On Nov. 21, 2020, the vehicle Wright was driving was pulled over by an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper for a traffic infraction on US 93 milepost 195. The vehicle did not have registration, but Wright provided the trooper with the title with his name on it.

Wright's tattoo under right eye. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Michigan and the title was forged. Wright was arrested and convicted of auto theft and forgery. After serving a jail sentence he was released on probation, which he has violated.

Wright is now wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant. Wright is a 29-year-old white male, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos to include what looks like a small cross on his right cheek area.

His last known address was in the 500 block of East Grant Street in Sheridan Michigan.

Anyone providing information leading to Wright’s arrest could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

