YCSO needs help identifying vehicle suspected in property theft Jan. 11 in Dewey-Humboldt

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a property theft that occurred between 9:40 and 9:43 p.m. Jan. 11 in Dewey-Humboldt, YCSO reported in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 18.

On Jan. 13, YCSO received a call from a business owner who said that an unknown person removed and stole the catalytic converters from her commercial truck that was parked at her business on East Turquoise Circle in Dewey-Humboldt while she was out of town.

Surveillance photos captured at the location showed that the vehicle may be an early 2000 model Chevy pickup, likely painted white with custom wheels and possible damage to its hood.

Neither the license plate nor the driver has been identified at this time, the release stated.

If you have any information regarding the details of the theft, call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

