YCSO needs help identifying vehicle suspected in property theft Jan. 11 in Dewey-Humboldt
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected in a property theft that occurred between 9:40 and 9:43 p.m. Jan. 11 in Dewey-Humboldt, YCSO reported in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 18.
On Jan. 13, YCSO received a call from a business owner who said that an unknown person removed and stole the catalytic converters from her commercial truck that was parked at her business on East Turquoise Circle in Dewey-Humboldt while she was out of town.
Surveillance photos captured at the location showed that the vehicle may be an early 2000 model Chevy pickup, likely painted white with custom wheels and possible damage to its hood.
Neither the license plate nor the driver has been identified at this time, the release stated.
If you have any information regarding the details of the theft, call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
For more information about YCSO, visit ycsoaz.gov.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 16, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2022
- YCSO jails Prescott woman on 2nd-degree murder charges in Ponderosa Park shooting
- Prescott’s McCormick Street building to go on the market this weekend
- YCSO arrests employee of local nonprofit reptile rescue for alleged embezzlement
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 18, 2022
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 3, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: