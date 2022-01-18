Obituary Notice: Kerry "Joe" Deardorff
Originally Published: January 18, 2022 7:53 p.m.
Kerry "Joe" Deardorff, born April 3, 1954 in Muncie, Indiana passed away November 30, 2021 in Chino Valley, Arizona. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley handled the arrangements.
