Obituary Notice: Georgia A. Burton
Originally Published: January 18, 2022 7:56 p.m.
Georgia A. Burton, age 85 of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away January 9, 2022 in Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation in charge of the arrangements.
