Obituary: Linda Marie Collins

Linda Marie Collins, age 73 of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away December 29, 2021 at Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Dr. Joseph (Doc) Collins, her two daughters Allyson Welch and Kimberly Welch, her brother Daniel Capps, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Gary Beaver.

Services will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Mountain Valley Church of God, 8123 E. Manley Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ.

Arrangements Entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.

