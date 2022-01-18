Obituary: Lee M. Smith Jr.
Lee M. Smith Jr., 65, died unexpectedly January 12, 2022, at Honor Health Osborn Hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona after succumbing to the Coronavirus. He was born July 28, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Lee and Ola Mae Smith.
Lee lived most of his life in the Kansas City area. He was a public servant, working in local government as a Codes Enforcement Officer. While working in Lawrence, KS, he met and married the love of his life, Karen Chupp. They shared 20 years together including the last 10 years living in Prescott Valley, AZ. Lee, often described as a “gentle giant” and avid KC Chiefs fan, enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, and playing golf or billiards with friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Bryson. Surviving in addition to his wife, are sons, Damon Smith, and Ryan Smith with his wife Meghan; daughters, Tracey Sutherland, Heather Sanchez and her husband Jose, Hannah Feindel and her husband Shawn; a brother Leonard Bryson and sisters Lynda McCluney and Pamela Bryson; 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A public Service of Remembrance is being planned. Those wishing to honor Lee are encouraged to make a memorial gift to the MPN Research Foundation in search for a cure to Myelofibrosis, a cancerous blood disorder of which Lee battled the last year of his life.
Information provided by Messinger Indian School Mortuary of Scottsdale, Arizona.
