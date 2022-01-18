Obituary: James Stuart “Benji” Benjamin
James Stuart “Benji” Benjamin, 73 years, born to John Herbert Benjamin and Joan Phyllis Estes in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, March 28, 1948, passed away January 4, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.
He graduated from New Lebanon Central High School and Hudson Valley College in Troy, New York. He served in the U.S. Air Force with two tours of duty in Viet Nam. He retired from Raytheon Technologies.
He enjoyed golf, bowling, researching genealogy, and all things supporting veterans and the military. Jim is survived by his sister Rosemarie Harrison Gosh (Jude) and nephews Adam, Brian and Super.
A Memorial Service will be held in Jim’s hometown in New York State, inquiries may go to his sister, Rose Gosh, e-mail nurse10ro@aol.com. The family requests donations be directed to a veteran’s organization of choice.
Arrangements Entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by Hampton Funeral Home.
