Obituary: J. Lloyd Ewart Jr.

J. Lloyd Ewart Jr. (Courtesy)

J. Lloyd Ewart Jr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 18, 2022 8:23 p.m.

J. Lloyd Ewart Jr., 93, long-time resident of Prescott, died peacefully in his sleep January 11, 2022. Born in Oregon in 1929, his parents moved him back to his Iowa roots at an early age and he spent his childhood enjoying small town life and exploring adventures on his grandfather’s farm.

A graduate of the Iliff School of Theology, he served as a pastor for the United Methodist Church in Arizona for over 40 years with appointments including building the first church in Casa Grande, youth pastor on the ASU campus, pastor of the Prescott and Prescott Valley UMCs, and special appointment as chaplain for the hospital. His community outreach also included teaching comparative religion studies at Yavapai Community College, weekly radio broadcasts, youth mission trips, and service on the board of the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic.

An active outdoorsman, he filled his free time with hiking, camping, fishing, and nature photography. His creative personality led to the enjoyment of many hobbies including antique restoration, model railroading, magic, organic gardening, raising orchids, wood working, barbershop quartet singing, and painting.

His family and friends will fondly remember the sense of humor he carried with him to his final days.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Brown Ewart, and his second wife, Nancy Porter Ewart. He is survived by his brother, Phillip S. Ewart; his children, Melanie Joy, Kent Ewart, Sr., and Heidi Ewart; daughter-in-law, Jenny Ewart, grandchildren, Aimee Hueber, Michelle Ducharme, and Kent Ewart, Jr.; and great grandchildren, Arin and Aidan Ducharme, and Hannah and Bryson Ewart.

Services will be private. If desired, contributions in his name may be made to the Prescott United Methodist Church.

Information provided by the family.

