Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 18
Catch 22 — Day 19: Man, convicted of aggravated assault on woman, sought for probation violation

Aaron Frederick Pomeroy. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 18, 2022 7:57 p.m.

For Day 19 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Aaron Frederick Pomeroy.

In July 2018, Pomeroy attacked the female victim hitting her in the face and choking her until she was nearly unconscious. He then bit the victim’s neck, ripped her clothes off, and threw her down by her chest. At that point, he told the victim he was going to get a knife. While Pomeroy was looking for the weapon, the victim was able to escape.

photo

Pomeroy's tattoo on his upper right arm. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Pomeroy was convicted of aggravated assault, assault, and disorderly conduct. After some jail time, Pomeroy was released on probation, which he violated.

He is now wanted on a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant for the aggravated assault and failing to appear on some charges from another case.

Pomeroy is described as a 23-year-old white man, 6-foot-0, 137 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a tattoo of a bloody hatchet with the No. 13 on his right upper arm. His last known address was in the 700 block of West Ahonen in Paulden.

If you provide information leading to Pomeroy’s arrest, you could earn a cash reward of up to $500. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

