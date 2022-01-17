OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 17
For Your Safety: Situational Awareness key to survival

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: January 17, 2022 5 p.m.

Our world is an unsafe place, but it always has been. In a series of upcoming articles, I hope to give you numerous helpful tips — based on extensive experience in government and police organizations — that can save your life and fortune in the years to come.

Let’s start with the most important safety rule of all that applies to all eventualities, Situational Awareness.

If you look around at other people these days you will see the majority of them either talking on their cell phones or sending text messages. I call it being in “la la land.” They have no idea what is going on around them. Criminals thrive on that condition!

Situational Awareness is being aware of your surroundings at all times. Look and listen to what is happening around you. So many victims of trauma say, “I never saw that coming,” (or envisioned it). I say “why didn’t you?” Stay awake!

Two of the biggest problems I have run into are Denial and Normalcy Bias. Both are human protective mechanisms that help one minimize a frightening situation … both are dangerous. They both torpedo Situational Awareness. “It has never happened to me before so it never will.” I hope you are right!

A very important thing to remember if you are confronted with a situation such as a mass shooting whether it be in a mall, a church, or a big crowd is MALSAD — Move And Live, Sit And Die. So many victims of such incidents have a tendency to freeze or “hit the dirt” when the trouble starts. They become easy stationary targets. It is much easier to hit a stationary target than a moving one. So, get off of the dime and MOVE IT, staying low and using cover. Always position yourself at any event where you can make a quick exit.

Remember, criminals target individuals that appear to be unaware or preoccupied.

So stay alert.

We will go much deeper into very specific situations in upcoming articles. We have become somewhat desensitized to our surroundings because of our being bombarded with so many daily distractions.

Many people live in a personal bubble. Sadly, bubbles offer no protection from the outside world.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

