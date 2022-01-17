Pet of the Week: Patches (Catty Shack)

Patches — a gray/white playful, outgoing female — is very friendly, a true delight! She is so much fun to play with, a sweet gal. Patches is a very lovely 6-month-old kitten who would love her own home.

This cutie can be seen at Catty Shack, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-6951.