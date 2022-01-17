Pet of the Week: Mavis (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Mavis, an approximate 2-year-old mixed breed female. Mavis is a very sweet girl with a mischievous side. She needs a home that will teach her manners and basic obedience. She is a loving girl but needs a home with secure fencing and supervision.
We are unsure how Mavis will do with cats but she did well with the dogs we have introduced to her. She also does well with children and adults.
Mavis is still working on her house training as well. If you are interested in inviting Mavis into your home, call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
