Pet of the Week: Holly (United Animal Friends)
Holly is a sweet and loving tabby who will climb up into your arms. She has been a bit overwhelmed and insecure since her guardian passed away, but has the capacity to give and receive companionship and unconditional love to the right person. She has lived with other cats and will quickly adjust to a cat household. Holly has medium length hair and is 1.5 years old.
Holly is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about Holly, visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
