Pet of the Week: Granite (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Granite is a brown, black and white tabby, about 2-years-old. All four paws are white and he has a little blaze on his face. He was found wandering around Inscription Canyon with a female cat, Cara, who has since been adopted.

He’s very playful and loves attention. He will jump up and sit on your lap with no hesitation!

To meet Granite, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.