Pet of the Week: Granite (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Granite is a brown, black and white tabby, about 2-years-old. All four paws are white and he has a little blaze on his face. He was found wandering around Inscription Canyon with a female cat, Cara, who has since been adopted.
He’s very playful and loves attention. He will jump up and sit on your lap with no hesitation!
To meet Granite, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 16, 2022
- YCSO jails Prescott woman on 2nd-degree murder charges in Ponderosa Park shooting
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 10, 2022
- Prescott’s McCormick Street building to go on the market this weekend
- YCSO arrests employee of local nonprofit reptile rescue for alleged embezzlement
- Obituary Notice: Carolyn J. Scarpelli
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2022
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 3, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: