Adoption Spotlight: Salina
Originally Published: January 17, 2022 9:51 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Salina loves math, volleyball, basketball and listening to rap music - especially Drake. If she could have three wishes she’d wish for all the coffee in the world, a million dollars to buy an unlimited supply of Takis and to be a great singer. As amazing as her personality is, what Salina really stands out for is her passion for teaching others. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
