Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 17
1,262 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths reported in Yavapai County last week

Originally Published: January 17, 2022 12:38 p.m.

Yavapai County Friday reported 1,262 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths since Monday, Jan. 10. The county has tested 123,057 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 39,484 positive cases and 1,011 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 52 COVID-patients, VVMC reports 20 patients and the VA reports 6 patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 24.6% positivity rate and 664 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Jan. 2. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu. The Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 Hotline — 1–844-542-8201 (select Option No. 8) — provides help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week except for major holidays.

Yavapai County Community Health Services will be at the Prescott Public Library 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, to provide COVID-19 Moderna first- and second-dose vaccines and boosters for those 18 and older. Please bring your insurance card. There is no cost for uninsured individuals. For more information, contact YCCHS at 928-771-3122.

YCCHS is offering free COVID-19 testing in Prescott Valley and Cottonwood.

Testing in Prescott Valley takes place 1 to 5:30 every Tuesday and Thursday at the Humboldt Unified

School District Office, 6411 N. Robert Road.

Testing in Cottonwood takes place 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Feb. 1 at the Cottonwood Fire Station, 199 S. 6th Street. Drive-through testing will be set up at the entrance of the parking lot off East Aspen Street and existing onto S. 6th Street.

YCCHS asks that everyone wear a mask at its testing sites and that only those who are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 come to be tested. Check the YCCHS Facebook page for cancellations due to extreme weather. www.facebook.com/YCCHS

Everyone can help preserve hospital capacity by:

• Get vaccinated and boosted www.yavapaiaz.gov/chs/COVID-19/Vaccine

• Get kids ages 5 and older vaccinated.

• Get your flu shot. www.azhealth.gov/flu

• Mask up, physically distance, keep hands washed, stay home if sick, and follow other prevention steps detailed at www.azhealth.gov/COVID-19;

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

