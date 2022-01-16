Catch 22 — Day 17: Bustamante sought for probation violation after drug convictions
It is day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Justin Bustamante.
On Jan. 3, 2020, the vehicle Bustamante was riding in was stopped by a YCSO deputy for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 17 near Stoneman Lake Road. After smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the car, the deputy performed a probable-cause search of the vehicle. The deputy located a pound and a half of methamphetamine in a backpack inside the vehicle.
Bustamante was arrested and convicted of trafficking dangerous drugs and later placed on probation. He has now violated his probation.
Bustamante is wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant.
He is a 32-year-old Native American male, 5 feet 10 inches, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos to include a sleeve on his right arm.
His last known address was on Old Sanostee Trail in Sanostee, New Mexico.
Anyone providing information leading to Bustamante’s arrest could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.
All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
