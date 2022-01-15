Vaccine mandate support group event scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 at Prescott Gateway Mall

Fear Not, a vaccine mandate support group with Shaunta Underwood, invites those opposed to vaccine mandates at area hospitals to attend a 6 p.m. event at the Prescott Gateway Mall on Monday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

Underwood is the founder of Free American 0704, a local coalition protesting vaccine mandates at local hospitals, particularly Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center and the Prescott VA.

RSVPs for the event are appreciated. Text 928-632-2632.