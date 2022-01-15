OFFERS
Roadwork Ahead: Sundog Sewer Trunk Main Project work continues this week

(ADOT/Courtesy)

(ADOT/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 15, 2022 9:02 p.m.

Sundog Sewer Trunk Main Project work continues this week

The City of Prescott and its contractor, Fann Contracting, are working on Phase C2 of the Sundog Sewer Trunk Main Project. The project consists of installing new sewer and water mains in various locations highlighted in the map below. Additional work includes the installation of new water services, curb, gutter, sidewalk, and asphalt pavement as needed.

These utility upgrades are part of several phases to centralize wastewater collection and treatment throughout the municipal system. Once complete, this project will increase wastewater and water system reliability. This project is scheduled to be complete in spring 2022.

Crews will continue clearing and grubbing operations along Miller Creek in preparation for sewer main installation. In addition to this work, miscellaneous removals will begin in the area surrounding the Lincoln Avenue low-water crossing.  

 Please be aware of the following impacts:

Monday, Jan. 17 through Thursday, Jan. 20, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please be aware of lane closures, reduced speeds, rough road conditions, loud noise and flagging operations throughout the work zones. 

The low-water crossing along Lincoln Avenue will be closed to through traffic periodically during the project. Driveway access will be maintained as best as possible, however, access may alter on a day-to-day basis. Personnel will work to maintain access and will communicate alternate means of ingress and egress throughout the project. Temporary driveway closures may be necessary at times.

Businesses and residents are reminded to call the Project Hotline at 928-237-3114 to speak to a project team member with any questions or concerns. Please note that in the event of inclement weather the work schedule may be altered or suspended without notice. 

Sewer relocation project ongoing

The City of Prescott and its contractor, Asphalt Paving & Supply, are working on a sewer- relocation project. The project consists of relocating a sewer line from within the City of Prescott Fleet Maintenance area (located at the north end of Mount Vernon Avenue) and extending it north to a new manhole on EZ Street. Additionally, a new sewer main extension is being constructed from EZ Street to a private garage located adjacent to the roadway.

Other work includes the relocation of sewer services and miscellaneous concrete and pavement repairs where necessary.

Once complete, this project will upgrade the City’s utility infrastructure for all users. This project is scheduled to be complete in early 2022.

The installation of manholes and sewer main within the City of Prescott Fleet Maintenance area will continue throughout the week.

 Please be aware of the following impacts:

 Monday, January 17 through Thursday, January 20, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please be aware of lane restrictions, reduced speeds, rough road conditions, and flagging operations throughout the work zone. 

To minimize conflicts with construction equipment, and expedite completion of the project, the city asks that residents avoid on-street parking while construction is underway. Personnel will work with tenants to maintain driveway access throughout the work zone. 

