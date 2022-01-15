Obituary: James Francis (Jim) Cooksey, Jr.

James Francis (Jim) Cooksey, Jr., 78, of Prescott, Arizona was born May 7, 1943 in Denison, Texas to James F. Cooksey, Sr., and Nellie Elizabeth Webb Cooksey. Jim grew up in Texas and Alabama, and then moved with his family to California in 1964. Jim was most proud of the fact that he was an Eagle Scout. In California, he was closely affiliated with the Spastic Children’s Foundation. He had a career as a Hospital Custodian. In 1971, he married the love of his life, Marlette Masters. The two of them managed the clubhouse/meeting place of the Spastic’s Children Foundation and ran summer programs for the handicapped children. In later years, they moved to Venice, CA, to care for Marlette’s aging parents. It was there that Jim gained a lot of physical endurance by walking down the beach a couple of miles every morning. In fact, he signed up for the 5K Walk/Run in Griffith Park, and won a trophy in his 50+ Age Group. After the death of Marlette in 2014, Jim moved to Prescott, Arizona to live with his sister. Jim became a volunteer at the Chino Valley, AZ, Senior Center and made a lot of wonderful friends. He also joined the Westside Christian Church, and made even more special friends. Jim went home to be with the Lord December 8, 2021.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Marlette Masters Cooksey. He is survived by his sister, Janie Curtis, and his brother, Donny Cooksey, of CA, and their families.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Jim at Westside Christian Church, 5860 N. Williamson Valley Rd., Prescott, AZ 86305, at 2:00 pm January 29, 2022.

In Lieu of Flowers: The family requests that you make donations to Westside Christian Church.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Jim’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by Heritage Memory Mortuary.