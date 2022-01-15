Catch 22 — Day 16: Man sought for parole violation on domestic violence, theft charges

It is day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating 25-year-old Darrin Allen Furlong. On Nov. 2, 2020, Furlong got into an argument with the victim whom he lived with in the Cottonwood area. Furlong then punched the victim several times in the face, smashed the victim’s face against concrete and kicked the victim in the head. He then threatened to kill the victim. Furlong was charged and convicted of aggravated domestic violence due to prior domestic violence cases against him. Furlong was later placed on probation, which he has since violated.

He is now wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant stemming from the aggravated domestic violence conviction and a theft conviction from an additional case. Furlong is described as a 25-year-old white male, 6 feet 1 inch, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the Cottonwood area.

Anyone providing information leading to Furlong’s arrest could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.