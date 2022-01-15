Catch 22 — Day 16: Man sought for parole violation on domestic violence, theft charges
It is day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating 25-year-old Darrin Allen Furlong. On Nov. 2, 2020, Furlong got into an argument with the victim whom he lived with in the Cottonwood area. Furlong then punched the victim several times in the face, smashed the victim’s face against concrete and kicked the victim in the head. He then threatened to kill the victim. Furlong was charged and convicted of aggravated domestic violence due to prior domestic violence cases against him. Furlong was later placed on probation, which he has since violated.
He is now wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant stemming from the aggravated domestic violence conviction and a theft conviction from an additional case. Furlong is described as a 25-year-old white male, 6 feet 1 inch, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the Cottonwood area.
Anyone providing information leading to Furlong’s arrest could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 8, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 9, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2022
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- YCSO jails Prescott woman on 2nd-degree murder charges in Ponderosa Park shooting
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 10, 2022
- Prescott’s McCormick Street building to go on the market this weekend
- Yavapai County expanding COVID-19 testing to Tuesdays and Thursdays
- YCSO arrests employee of local nonprofit reptile rescue for alleged embezzlement
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- U.S. Marshals find 3 children abducted from Paulden grandmother after an 8-day search
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: