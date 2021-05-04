Arizona in Brief: 2nd legislator reports having COVID since session started

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Arizona state representative reports having COVID-19 since the Legislature’s annual session began Monday.

Tucson Democrat Daniel Hernandez Jr. said Thursday on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m thankful to be vaccinated and boosted, and am currently asymptomatic and quarantining at home,” Hernandez said.

Earlier Thursday, Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez, D-Phoenix, announced he was infected with COVID-19. He said he was vaccinated and had no symptoms.

Hernandez has served in the Arizona House since 2017 and last year announced his candidacy for Congress.

Colorado escapee sought in New Mexico case caught in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who escaped from a Colorado jail in late December and who was sought in the subsequent non-fatal shooting of a New Mexico police officer a week ago was arrested Friday in Arizona, police said.

Phoenix police got a tip and arrested Elias Buck, 22, of Durango early Friday morning at a convenience store, Farmington police said in a statement.

Buck scaled a fence and escaped Dec. 27 from the La Plata County jail in Durango after being arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, the Durango Herald reported.

Buck was sought in Farmington in the Jan. 7 wounding of Officer Joseph Barreto during a possible DWI investigation.

According to Farmington police, the shooting occurred when Barreto tried to detain Buck after seeing Buck and a female companion walking after a car in the area had been reported as possibly being involved in drunken driving.

Police: Homicide suspect wounded, in custody after chase

NOGALES (AP) — Nogales police say a homicide suspect was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with officers following a pursuit.

Police said Friday that 42-year-old Gustavo Aguilar Chavez was jailed after being treated at a Tucson hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Chavez.

Police said Chavez was identified as a suspect on Tuesday after 43-year-old Jose Francisco Haro was found dead in a room with obvious signs of trauma early that morning.

The statement said Chavez was found hiding behind a home.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.