Catch 22 — Day 14: Man wanted on voyeurism, harassment charges

It is day 14 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today the Clarkdale police are asking for help in locating 61-year-old John Gregory Lukasik.

In 2010, Lukasik allegedly took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate female victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites. Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims’ consent and all were posted without consent.

He was also found in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana, and possessed a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the victims.

Lukasik is a 61-year-old white male, 6 feet, 4 inches, 210 pounds, and bald. His last known address was in Cottonwood on South 18th Street.

He has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond for nine counts of voyeurism and harassment.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of No. 14 of “CATCH 22 could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.