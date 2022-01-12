Prescott Valley Chamber scholarship applications for Fall 2022 now available
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce announces that applications for the 2022 Chamber Scholarships are now available. Applicants must be graduating from a Prescott Valley school or live in Prescott Valley.
Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded for the fall 2022 semester for attendance at any accredited university, college, business or technical/trade school.
Applications can be found on the Chamber website at pvchamber.org or can be picked up at the scholarship office at their local school. They are also available at the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce office located at 7120 E. Pav Way, Ste 102.
Deadline for applications is April 22, 2022.
For more information contact the Chamber at 928-772-8857.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.
