Obituary Notice: Betty Ruth Barstow
Originally Published: January 12, 2022 9:08 p.m.
Betty Ruth Barstow, age 96 of Chino Valley, Arizona passed away January 6, 2022 in Prescott, AZ.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements
Most Read
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 8, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 9, 2022
- Prescott Valley Police arrest two burglary suspects
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2022
- Assailant from crime spree in Paulden identified
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 10, 2022
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2021
- U.S. Marshals find 3 children abducted from Paulden grandmother after an 8-day search
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 15, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: