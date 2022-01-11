Obituary Notice: Paul Alexander Tarves
Originally Published: January 11, 2022 8:24 p.m.
Paul Alexander Tarves, age 84 of Dewey, Arizona passed away January 4, 2022 in Prescott, AZ.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
