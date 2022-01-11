OFFERS
Day of service announced for MLK Day, Jan. 18

Community and AmeriCorps members work together to help Habitat for Humanity on the 2020 MLK Day of Service. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 11, 2022 4:40 p.m.

In honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, Arizona Serve an AmeriCorp program of Prescott College is holding its annual, quad-city wide, day of community service on Monday, Jan. 17.

Last year, more than 150 people gave back to their communities through this effort, a number Arizona Serve hopes to grow. This year, Arizona Serve invites the public to join its 50 AmeriCorps members in eight projects across the area that will impact at least five local nonprofits and three townships directly, according to a news release.

All service projects will be socially distanced and take place outdoors or virtually.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Everybody can be great ... because anybody can serve.” On the 18th, everyone has the opportunity to do just that while making a difference in the local area, Arizona Serve stated in the news release.

Some projects community members can participate in include park clean ups in Chino Valley, Prescott and Prescott Valley. There are also remote options that include collecting toiletries for local homeless shelters, making reusable bags for Prescott Area Shelter Services (PASS), making face masks for local agencies, and much more.

“COVID has reduced the number of service projects we have this year but not the impact,” said Mona Stephens, AmeriCorps program coordinator of Arizona Serve. “We were able to get creative and create more opportunities for community members to get involved in a safe way.”

Along with the projects open to the public, Arizona Serve has partnered with PASS, the Community Nature Center, Sonoran Prevention Works, Prescott Valley School, and Northpoint Expeditionary Learning Academy to double the impact.

To join the AmeriCorps members serving this MLK Day, visit ArizonaServe.org to sign up or to get more information.

Information and photo provided by Arizona Serve.

