Pet of the Week: Reggie (Catty Shack)

Reggie (DOB: Sept. 20, 2021) is considered the lead vocalist of his siblings.

He is a very loving, confident and affectionate guy and is ready for his new home.

If interested in Reggie, please contact his foster mom, Emily, at 574-276-5495. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-6951.