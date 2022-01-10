Pet of the Week: Merlin (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Merlin is a large Classic Tabby, with swirl markings instead of stripes. He’s 11 months old and is half Maine Coon, but did not get the long hair.

Unfortunately, Merlin’s owner grew ill and could no longer care for him. He’s a sweet boy. He’s very playful and extremely loving. Merlin may do best as an only cat.

To meet Merlin, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.