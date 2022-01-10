Pet of the Week: Jane (United Animal Friends)

United Animal Friends (UAF) volunteers don’t know how Jane ended up wandering in the parking lot of a strip mall, but they do know that they will find this people-oriented cat a safe indoor home. Jane is a domestic shorthair calico who is about 5 years old.

She is friendly and loves to play with toys. She is declawed on her front paws. Since Jane likes to be treated like royalty, she would do best as an only cat so she can get all of the attention she deserves. Jane is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped. You can begin the adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about Jane, visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.