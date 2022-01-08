OFFERS
Prescott Council begins review of proposed water policy changes Tuesday

The Prescott City Council, shown here at its strategic planning session Jan. 4, 2022, will be discussing a 2022 amendment that would take the city back to portions of the water-management policy that was in effect before 2019, Tuesday, Jan. 11, at its 1 p.m. study session. (Cindy Barks/Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: January 8, 2022 9:11 p.m.

A 2022 amendment that would take the City of Prescott back to portions of the water-management policy that was in effect before 2019 has begun the public review process.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the City of Prescott released a 2022 Draft Water Management Policy and City Code Amendment on its website at https://www.prescott-az.gov/water-sewer/water-management/water-policy/.

The proposed amendment is the only item listed to be discussed by the Prescott City Council during its 1 p.m. study session on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

The council’s regular voting session will follow at 3 p.m., also at Prescott City Hall.

Gwen Rowitsch, deputy director for the Prescott Public Works Department, said Friday that with the release of the proposed amendment, a 30-day public comment period for the proposed amendment began. She said the city is asking that comments on the draft document be submitted by Feb. 7, although the city would continue to take comments after that. Comments can be made online at https://www.prescott-az.gov/contact/water-policy/.

After that, Rowitsch said the matter would go back to the City Council for a report on the public input. A decision on the amended policy could be made by the council by late February, or later, Rowitsch said.

Mayor Phil Goode said in a news release on Friday, “It is important for citizens to know that the proposed policy is available for their review in advance of the (Tuesday) meeting. We are committed to transparency and keeping our citizens informed as we discuss this important topic.”

The city’s water policy, which was changed in 2019, was one of the major issues that emerged during the election campaign for mayor and City Council in 2021. Since being elected mayor in August 2021, Goode has said that a change back to the city’s previous water policies was one of his priorities.

Among the proposed changes would be a return to an annual water budget for new applications — reversing the changes that the city imposed in 2019 that eliminated the annual water budget. Rowitsch noted that projects that already have an existing contract with the city would not have to back to the Water Issues Committee or the City Council.

Another change would involve integrating the Water Resources Management Model into the policy.

The amendment also proposes changing the section on the city’s service of water outside city limits. The proposed amendments states: “New water connections may be made outside of city limits only pursuant to an intergovernmental agreement with any public agency as defined (by state statute), except municipal corporations and political subdivisions.”

Rowitsch said the main difference in the proposed amendment on water outside city limits is that it would not allow for city water-service intergovernmental agreements with water improvement districts or special improvement districts.

In other action during the 3 p.m. voting session, the council will:

• Discuss the city’s agenda for the 2022 session of the State Legislature. Among the objectives listed on the proposed agenda are: the continuation of the state budget appropriation of $1 million per year for seven years to help pay down Prescott’s pension liability related to the Granite Mountain Hotshots; support legislation for the creation of tourism marketing authorities; support efforts to create a regional park in the Glassford Hill area; and evaluation of the effectiveness and use of the money allocated the Administrative Office of the Courts to expedite the review of pending water adjudication issues.

• Discuss the bid the city received pertaining to the real estate marketing and brokerage services for sale of city-owned property on McCormick Street.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

