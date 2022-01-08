OFFERS
Catch 22 — Day 9: Man sought for probation violation on drug charges

It’s Day 9 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Armani Daniel Gonzalez.

It’s Day 9 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Armani Daniel Gonzalez.

Originally Published: January 8, 2022 8:15 p.m.

It’s Day 9 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Armani Daniel Gonzalez.

On Nov. 17, 2020, Gonzalez was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper on State Route 69 near Cordes Junction. Following a search of the vehicle, Gonzales was found to be in possession of fentanyl and a stolen gun. The trooper also found multiple items of drug paraphernalia inside the car with drug residue on them. There was also a 4-year-old child in the car who handed the trooper nine M30 fentanyl pills.

Gonzalez was charged, convicted and placed on probation for this case. He has since violated his probation, and is now wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant. Gonzalez is described as a 20-year-old male 5 feet, 11 inches, 140 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in the 3700 block of west Creolla Street in Phoenix.

Anyone providing information leading to Gonzalez’s arrest could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s office.

