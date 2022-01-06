OFFERS
Catch 22 — Day 7: Warrant out for fugitive wanted for criminal trespass

Anival Diaz-Moreno. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 6, 2022 7:04 p.m.

It is Day 7 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Anival Diaz-Moreno.

In the early morning hours of April 16, 2018, the victim was at home in the 7000 block of Horseshoe Lane in Prescott Valley when she heard someone pounding on her sliding glass door. She then realized it was Diaz-Moreno, and was very frightened as he threatened to kill her in the past.

Diaz-Moreno trespassed on the victim’s property by going through a window into a room where the victim’s infant child was sleeping. The child awoke screaming upon seeing the intruder.

The victim was very frightened and attempted to get away from Diaz-Moreno. She also called the police while screaming at him to leave. Diaz-Moreno fled and was not located at the scene.

On April 19, 2018, Prescott Valley Detectives discovered Diaz-Moreno had many other warrants, including one out of Maricopa County with alerts stating he is known to be armed and dangerous and have violent tendencies. The detectives learned that Diaz-Moreno was possibly in the Wickenburg area.

Prescott Valley PD detectives/officers along with Wickenburg Police Department located Diaz-Moreno in the Wickenburg area and he fled from them in a vehicle when they attempted to stop him. His vehicle got stuck in the sand and he fled on foot. Diaz-Moreno is still at large.

He is currently wanted on a nationwide extraditable warrant for criminal trespass out of Yavapai County, and a full extradition warrant with a $20,000 bond for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics for sale, weapons misconduct, unlawful flight from law enforcement and criminal trespass out of Maricopa County.

Diaz-Moreno is described as a 36-year-old Hispanic male 5-foot-6, 190 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He also has multiple tattoos to include his name on his back and has large scars on his abdomen and lower left leg. His last known address was on Hillward East in Congress.

Anyone providing information leading to Diaz-Moreno’s arrest could be eligible for up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

