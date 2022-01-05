Obituary: Carol Sullivan Conway

After knocking on heaven’s door at least a dozen times over the past 20 years, God finally took her in…..a medical miracle in so many ways, possessing the inner strength of a grizzly bear, a “never quit” mind set, she was a true warrior in the midst of battle, Carol Sullivan Conway of Phoenix, Arizona celebrated 80 years of life before passing in December, 2021.

Born to Tom and Pat Sullivan, she was an independent youngster. Creative and unique, she loved to sew, write, paint, create and garden. Talented in many hobbies, we uncovered handfuls of 1st, 2nd and 3rd place ribbons she won in recognition of her many great works from the Maricopa County Fair. As a teen, Carol along with her sister Mary, fell in love with ice skating. Known as an ice dancer, she rose through the ranks quickly and even landed on the cover of Parade magazine at the young age of 15.

Following four years at North High School, Carol headed up to NAU. While there, she met and married her 1st husband, Jim. Upon graduating with her Bachelor’s degree, they moved to Tucson where she taught 4th grade and loved pouring all of her creative talents into teaching the kids and decorating her classrooms.

Eventually making it back to the valley, they had two daughters together, Kelley and Kim. She returned to ice skating and opened the Skater’s Exchange. There, she used her talents to design and make incredible costumes and dresses for skaters and professional performers around the state. Upon her kids finishing high school, Carol and Jim divorced. Working for Superior Court, Carol met and married Ron, her 2nd husband. Following her work with the court, she headed to Child Protective Services as an Intake Specialist. After a handful of years, she retired. Carol and Ron enjoyed traveling, Bingo and her two great kids together.

Throughout the years, Carol resuscitated a variety of plant lives and flowers that were on the brink of death. She loved being in the yard and had dozens of fruit-bearing trees including avocados and even a mango tree. Oftentimes, while traveling, she would search out nurseries and order unusual, tropical trees to add to her collection. A gift she shared with her Mother, Carol’s “green thumb” was incredible. She loved animals and had a huge heart for stray cats. She partnered with Chris Pischke of Pischke’s in Scottsdale with his cat rescue to save fur babies and help them find forever homes. Generous, feisty, tell-it-as-she-sees-it, we will miss her caring phone calls, our wonderful lunches, tasty dinners, thoughtfulness, memorable trips, fun and crazy times, holidays and family events but above all, just her……

Survived by her ex-husband, Ron; sister, Mary, two brothers, Mike (Linda), Danny (Sharon); two daughters, Kelley (Chuck), Kim (Tim); her grandchildren, Nico, Laguna and Tristi.

She joined her parents, older sister, Sharon and many other missed family members in Heaven.

Visitation at 11:00 am, Service at 12:00 noon in Prescott, AZ on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Ruffner Wakelin, 303 S. Cortez, Prescott, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in honor of her heartfelt love of animals to any no-kill animal rescues.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Carol’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.